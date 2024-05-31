Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dharmaj Crop Guard reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.39 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Dharmaj Crop Guard reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.39 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 1:51 PM IST
Sales rise 68.73% to Rs 116.07 crore

Net loss of Dharmaj Crop Guard reported to Rs 3.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 68.73% to Rs 116.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 68.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 65.23% to Rs 44.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.76% to Rs 654.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 524.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales116.0768.79 69 654.10524.30 25 OPM %-0.020.81 -9.627.84 - PBDT-1.873.28 PL 62.9343.30 45 PBT-4.951.75 PL 57.4938.22 50 NP-3.391.25 PL 44.3826.86 65

First Published: May 31 2024 | 1:45 PM IST

