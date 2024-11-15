Integrated Industries consolidated net profit rises 809.23% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 299.42% to Rs 186.61 crore

Net profit of Integrated Industries rose 809.23% to Rs 11.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 299.42% to Rs 186.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 46.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.186.6146.727.866.0415.252.4914.571.8611.821.30

