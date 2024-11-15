RIR Power Electronics consolidated net profit declines 8.92% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.31% to Rs 18.82 croreNet profit of RIR Power Electronics declined 8.92% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.31% to Rs 18.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales18.8216.61 13 OPM %12.3815.71 -PBDT2.502.60 -4 PBT2.322.33 0 NP1.431.57 -9
