RIR Power Electronics consolidated net profit declines 8.92% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.31% to Rs 18.82 crore

Net profit of RIR Power Electronics declined 8.92% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.31% to Rs 18.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.18.8216.6112.3815.712.502.602.322.331.431.57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News