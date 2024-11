Axita Cotton standalone net profit declines 90.32% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 66.52% to Rs 129.89 crore

Net profit of Axita Cotton declined 90.32% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 66.52% to Rs 129.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 387.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.129.89387.920.822.180.979.070.658.770.636.51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News