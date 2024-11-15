Vivo Bio Tech consolidated net profit rises 1484.85% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.02% to Rs 12.04 crore

Net profit of Vivo Bio Tech rose 1484.85% to Rs 5.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 30.02% to Rs 12.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.12.049.2646.4352.488.162.775.870.465.230.33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News