Globale Tessile standalone net profit declines 65.75% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.02% to Rs 17.73 croreNet profit of Globale Tessile declined 65.75% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 14.02% to Rs 17.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales17.7315.55 14 OPM %3.555.47 -PBDT0.390.73 -47 PBT0.390.73 -47 NP0.250.73 -66
