Globale Tessile standalone net profit declines 65.75% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Globale Tessile declined 65.75% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 14.02% to Rs 17.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.17.7315.553.555.470.390.730.390.730.250.73

