RPP Infra Projects consolidated net profit rises 51.63% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 9:41 AM IST
Sales rise 40.00% to Rs 340.49 crore

Net profit of RPP Infra Projects rose 51.63% to Rs 15.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 40.00% to Rs 340.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 243.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales340.49243.20 40 OPM %7.085.50 -PBDT25.1316.68 51 PBT22.9714.78 55 NP15.8310.44 52

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

