GB Global reports consolidated net profit of Rs 56.38 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of GB Global reported to Rs 56.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 40.24% to Rs 27.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 45.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.27.4345.90-10.100.2662.130.9357.14-4.8256.38-4.82

