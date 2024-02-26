Intellect deploys its CTX platform for Societe Generale

Intellect Global Transaction Banking (iGTB), the transaction banking specialist from Intellect Design Arena, announced that its cutting-edge Corporate Treasury eXchange (CTX) platform powered by eMACH.ai architecture, has been successfully implemented in France by SociGale, one of the leading European financial services groups.

CTX provides a comprehensive suite of tools for corporate treasurers to automate real-time liquidity management across multiple accounts, in multiple currencies, held at multiple banks in multiple geographies. The platform fully automates the movement of cash balances to provide corporate clients with the optimal cash pooling experience; from visibility and forecasting to automated sweeping and investments.

This successful deployment strengthens iGTB's position as the leading provider of Liquidity Management and Cash Pooling, and Transaction Banking solutions globally.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Powered by Capital Market - Live News