Unicommerce Esolutions rises as board mulls fund raising

Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Unicommerce Esolutions jumped 5.31% to Rs 115.95 after the company said its board is scheduled to meet on 20th March 2025, to consider raising funds through equity shares or other securities via various methods.

The company will raise funds through issuance of equity shares/ any other securities, through any or all of various permissible methods including but not limited by way of preferential issue, qualified institutions placement, subject to necessary regulatory and statutory approvals.

Unicommerce Esolutions is an e-commerce enablement platform, specializing in software as a service (SaaS) for processing transactions. A comprehensive suite of solutions ensures seamless end-to-end management of e-commerce operations for brands, retailers, and logistics providers. These include a seller management panel for marketplaces, a multi-channel order management system, an omni-channel retail management system, a warehouse and inventory management system, post-order services for logistics tracking and courier allocation, and a payment reconciliation system

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 63.4% to Rs 6.34 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 3.88 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales increased 26.1% YoY to Rs 32.74 crore during the quarter ended 31st December 2024.

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 3:14 PM IST

