Total of 55.02 crore Jan-Dhan accounts opened so far says Ministry of Finance

Ministry of Finance stated in a latest update that a total of 55.02 crore Jan-Dhan accounts have been opened till 07.03.2025, out of which, 36.63 crore accounts are in rural and semi-urban areas. The Government initiated the National Mission for Financial Inclusion (NMFI), namely the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) in August, 2014 to provide universal banking services for every unbanked adult based on the guiding principles of banking the unbanked, securing the unsecured, funding the unfunded and serving unserved and underserved areas.

