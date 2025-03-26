Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Intellect Design Arena announces strategic partnership with LTIMindtree

Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Intellect Design Arena has announced a strategic partnership with LTIMindtree, a leading global technology consulting and digital solutions company. The partnership is designed to catalyse the evolution of financial services across the Middle East, Africa (MEA), and Asia-Pacific (APAC) leveraging the capabilities of eMACH.ai and iTurmeric.

This alliance aims to combine LTIMindtree's market-leading experience and expertise in successfully delivering complex digital and core transformation programs for leading financial institutions with Intellect's leadership in developing domain-rich, enterprise-grade financial technology. Together, they aim to address the needs of financial institutions in the Middle East, Africa and APAC in navigating market complexities and creating customer-centric, agile, and efficient operational models.

In a rapidly evolving financial ecosystem, the demand for adaptable, future-ready solutions is more pressing than ever. The partnership further combines the capabilities of eMACH.ai, Intellect's comprehensive first principle-based open finance platform, and iTurmeric, a low-code integration suite, with LTIMindtree's full-service capability spanning design, build, integration and testing to deliver tailored solutions across core banking, wealth management, lending, payments, and cards management.

Kannan Ramasamy, Chief Partner Officer at Intellect Design Arena said, "Our partnership with LTIMindtree is a testament to our vision of reshaping the financial services landscape with agility, intelligence, and innovation. By leveraging the transformative potential of eMACH.ai, we aim to empower institutions not just to keep pace with change but to lead itdelivering unparalleled customer experiences while navigating the complexities of a dynamic global marketplace with confidence."

Commenting on the partnership, Ram Khizamboor, Chief Delivery Officer, LTIMindtree, said, "This partnership is a strategic move to accelerate the digital transformation of financial institutions in the Middle East, Africa and APAC regions. By combining Intellect's powerful eMACH.ai platform with our digital expertise and proven track record in partnering with our financial services clients in their modernisation journeys we are enabling our clients to implement cutting-edge, scalable solutions that not only enhance operational efficiency but also deliver impactful customer experiences.

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

