Mukka Proteins jumps on acquiring 51% stake in FABBCO

Mukka Proteins rose 2.98% to Rs 34.19 after the company said it acquired a 51% majority stake in FABBCO Bio Cycle and Bio Protein Technology.

The investment, valued at Rs 6 crore, is intended to strengthen Mukka Proteins (MPL)'s position in the alternative feed sector and complement its existing insect protein venture, Ento Proteins.

With this acquisition, MPL aims to expand its presence in sustainable protein solutions by utilizing FABBCO's expertise in insect-based protein production. The transaction aligns with MPL's strategy to grow its feed portfolio in response to increasing global demand for sustainable aquafeed and livestock nutrition.

FABBCO specializes in insect meal production and waste processing, supporting MPL's diversification into environmentally responsible feed solutions. The acquisition is expected to be completed by 30 June 2025, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

Mukka Proteins is one of the key players in the fish protein industry in India. It distributes its products within the domestic market and exports them to more than 20 countries, including Bahrain, Bangladesh, Chile, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, China, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Oman, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

The company's consolidated net profit surged 150.8% to Rs 26.26 crore on a 41% drop in net sales to Rs 296.20 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

