L&T secures 'ultra-mega' order for Hydrocarbon biz

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced that its hydrocarbon business, L&T Energy Hydrocarbon (LTEH), has secured its largest-ever Ultra-Mega offshore contract from QatarEnergy LNG for the North Field Production Sustainability Offshore Compression Project.

As per Larsen & Toubro's (L&T) classification, the value of the Ultra Mega' project is more than Rs 15,000 crore.

The scope of work includes the engineering, procurement, fabrication, installation, and commissioning of two offshore compression complexes. Each complex will consist of large offshore platforms with compression and power generation facilities, living quarters, flare platforms, interconnected bridges, and other associated structures. These will be located approximately 80 km off the northeast coast of Qatar.

S N Subrahmanyan, chairman & managing director of L&T, commented, Securing QatarEnergy LNG's Ultra Mega Offshore Contractthe largest single order in our historyis a landmark achievement. This prestigious project strengthens our global energy portfolio while supporting Qatar's energy security objectives."

Subramanian Sarma, deputy managing director & president at L&T, said, The award of a project of such nature is a reflection of the confidence & trust placed by QatarEnergy LNG in L&Ts expertise and its ability to deliver such large-scale projects, for which L&T is very thankful. This collaboration not only strengthens our partnership but also reaffirms L&T's commitment to supporting Qatar's strategic energy objectives through innovative and reliable solutions.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services. A strong, customer-focused approach and the constant quest for top-class quality have enabled L&T to attain and sustain leadership in its major lines of business for eight decades.

Larsen & Toubro reported a 13.96% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,358.84 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with Rs 2,947.36 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 17.31% YoY to Rs 64,667.78 crore in Q3 FY25.

Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) rose 0.44% to Rs 3,484.90 on the BSE.

