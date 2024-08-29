Intellect Design Arena rises on joining hands with Wipro

Intellect Design Arena advanced 1.52% to Rs 997.45 after the company announced a global strategic partnership with Wipro to transform banking technology services with eMACH.ai platform The collaboration aims to leverage the eMACH.ai platform, a transformative technology designed using first principles thinking to simplify technology in the banking and insurance sectors. Together, the companies will deliver innovative and comprehensive IT solutions to clients in the banking and financial services industry, said the firm. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp By combining Wipro's IT services with Intellect's advanced eMACH.ai platform, they aim to enhance operational efficiency and drive digital transformation for financial institutions.

This partnership focuses on using data and AI to help organisations stay competitive and agile in a rapidly changing industry. The partnership will also include joint efforts to identify and pursue client opportunities, offering comprehensive support services such as project management and cloud services. Additionally, Intellect will provide specialised training to Wipros teams, ensuring they are well-equipped to implement and support these solutions effectively.

Kannan Ramasamy, chief partner officer, Intellect Design Arena, said, We are excited to embark on this global partnership with Wipro, a prominent player in IT services. The eMACH.ai platforms innovative approach and comprehensive capabilities align with our goal to drive digital transformation across the financial services industry worldwide. Together, we aim to set new benchmarks in operational efficiency, regulatory compliance, and customer satisfaction, ensuring that our clients remain competitive in a rapidly evolving global market.

Wipro is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients' most complex digital transformation needs.

Intellect Design Arena has a comprehensive portfolio of products across Global Consumer Banking, Central Banking, Risk & Treasury Management, Global Transaction Banking and Insurance and is engaged in the business of software development.

Shares of Intellect Design Arena rose 0.76% to Rs 990 while those of Wipro gained 0.79% to Rs 538.80 on the BSE.

