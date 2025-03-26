Intellect Design joins hands with LTIMindtree to transform financial services in MEA, APAC

Intellect Design Arena announced a strategic partnership with LTIMindtree to drive the evolution of financial services across the Middle East, Africa (MEA), and Asia-Pacific (APAC) leveraging the capabilities of eMACH.ai and iTurmeric.

Shares of Intellect Design Arena advanced 0.37% to Rs 729.50, while LTIMindtree gained 0.20% to Rs 4,616.70 on the BSE.

The partnership leverages the strengths of eMACH.ai, Intellects comprehensive first-principles-based open finance platform, and iTurmeric, a low-code integration suite, along with LTIMindtrees end-to-end capabilities in design, development, integration, and testing, to deliver tailored solutions across core banking, wealth management, lending, payments, and card management.

By combining the capabilities of eMACH.ai and iTurmeric, this partnership empowers financial institutions with innovative, flexible, and scalable solutions to meet the evolving demands of wealth management, lending, payments, and card services. With eMACH.ais comprehensive service suite and iTurmerics low-code platform, institutions can quickly deploy new applications, streamline operations, and enhance the customer experience. Leveraging their combined expertise, Intellect and LTIMindtree will explore new opportunities across the Middle East, Africa, and APAC, delivering tailored solutions that address the unique market needs, challenges, and opportunities in these regions.

Kannan Ramasamy, chief partner officer at Intellect Design Arena, said, "Our partnership with LTIMindtree is a testament to our vision of reshapingthefinancial services landscape with agility, intelligence, and innovation. Byleveraging the transformative potential of eMACH.ai, we aimto empowerinstitutions not just to keep pace with change but to lead itdeliveringunparalleled customer experiences while navigating the complexities of a dynamicglobal marketplace with confidence."

Ram Khizamboor, chief delivery officer, LTIMindtree, said, "This partnership is a strategic move to accelerate thedigital transformation of financial institutions in the Middle East, Africa and APAC regions. By combining Intellects powerful eMACH.ai platform with our digital expertise and proven track record in partnering with our financial services clients in their modernisation journeys we are enabling our clients to implement cutting-edge, scalable solutions that not only enhance operational efficiency but also deliver impactful customer experiences.

Intellect Design Arena is an enterprise-grade financial technology leader, providing composable and intelligent solutions for futuristic global financial institutions across many countries. Intellect offers a full spectrum of banking and insurance technology products through four lines of business, Global Consumer Banking (iGCB), Global Transaction Banking (iGTB), IntellectAI and Digital Technologyfor Commerce (iDTC).

LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that enables enterprises across industries to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and maximize growth by harnessing digital technologies. As a digital transformation partner to more than 700 clients, LTIMindtree brings extensive domain and technology expertise to help drive superior competitive differentiation, customer experiences, and business outcomes in a converging world.

