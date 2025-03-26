Supreme Power Equipment bags order worth Rs 3.43 crore

Supreme Power Equipment (SPEL) announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 3.43 crore from a Coimbatore-based solar energy company for outdoor oil-cooled power transformers.

The project entails the manufacturing and supply of outdoor oil-cooled power transformers, specifically engineered to meet the stringent technical specifications required for robust performance in renewable energy applications.

The project is expected to be completed in 4-5 months and underscores SPELs unwavering commitment to quality and technological excellence in the production of power transformers. SPELs order book now stands at Rs 82.99 crore.

Vee Rajmohan, chairman and managing director of Supreme Power Equipment, said, We are delighted to have secured this prestigious order from a respected solar energy company. This achievement reaffirms our commitment to delivering high-quality power transformers that meet the most stringent technical demands of the solar energy sector. Our outdoor oil-cooled power transformers are engineered for reliable performance, even in challenging conditions, showcasing our expertise in precision engineering.

Supreme Power Equipment is engaged in the business of manufacturing, assembling, and fabricating transformers of all varieties, electrical transmission equipment, control units, erection, commissioning, and testing of high-tension lines, electrical distribution panels, as well as electrical, electronic, and mechanical apparatus for various purposes. It also deals in the sale, supply, and distribution of accumulators, lamps, meters, engines, and dynamic batteries.

The company's consolidated net profit advanced 8.6% to Rs 3.17 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 2.92 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales jumped 22.8% YoY to Rs 29.11 crore in Q3 FY25.

The company currently has a market capitalization of Rs 288.15 crore on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The scrip was locked in a 2% lower circuit at Rs 115.30 on the NSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News