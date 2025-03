At meeting held on 26 March 2025

The Board of REC at its meeting held on 26 March 2025 has approved the market borrowing programme of the company for financial year 2025-26 at Rs 1,70,000 crore comprising of domestic bond issuance and external commercial borrowing of Rs 1,55,000 crore, short term loans of Rs 10,000 crore and commercial paper of Rs 5,000 crore.

