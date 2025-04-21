Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rajshree Polypack gains after securing two international orders worth Rs 7 cr

Rajshree Polypack gains after securing two international orders worth Rs 7 cr

Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Rajshree Polypack rose 1.22% to Rs 27.36 after the company received two international orders worth Rs 6.54 crore from a US-based large food packaging distributor for the supply of thermoformed and injection moulded products.

The first order, valued at Rs 2.21 crore, is for the supply of thermoformed packaging products and is scheduled to be completed by October 2025, or as mutually agreed by both parties to meet the required order size.

The second order, worth Rs 4.33 crore, involves the supply of injection-molded food packaging products and is to be executed by May 2025, or as mutually agreed upon.

Rajshree Polypack is engaged in the manufacturing and trading of plastic packaging products.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 0.94 crore in Q3 FY25, compared to a net profit of Rs 2.55 crore in Q3 FY24. However, net sales increased by 12.2% YoY to Rs 72.70 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

