Avanti Feeds Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Marico Ltd, Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd and Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 April 2025.

Avanti Feeds Ltd lost 4.14% to Rs 853.85 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 58380 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 89768 shares in the past one month.

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd crashed 2.93% to Rs 2823.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6773 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4437 shares in the past one month.

Marico Ltd tumbled 2.62% to Rs 695.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55513 shares in the past one month.

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd dropped 2.48% to Rs 1916.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3069 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10474 shares in the past one month.

Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd fell 2.47% to Rs 715.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 26814 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47983 shares in the past one month.

