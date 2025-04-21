Shilchar Technologies standalone net profit rises 121.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 119.92% to Rs 231.86 crore

Net profit of Shilchar Technologies rose 121.26% to Rs 55.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 119.92% to Rs 231.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 105.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.231.86105.4330.7229.7475.6634.7774.6834.1155.3625.02

