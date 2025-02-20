Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Larson & Toubro to set up 850 KTPA greenfield alumina refinery plant for Hindalco

Larson & Toubro to set up 850 KTPA greenfield alumina refinery plant for Hindalco

Image
Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Minerals & Metals (M&M) business vertical of Larson & Toubro secured an order from Hindalco for setting up an 850 KTPA (kilo tonne per annum) greenfield alumina refinery plant in Odisha. The scope of work includes engineering, procurement, construction & installation. The order is classified as 'Large' valued between Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore

L&T has been associated with Hindalco for over three decades, playing a key role as an EPC contractor in their expansion programmes across alumina, aluminum and copper plants. The new order signifies Hindalco's trust in L&T as a dependable partner to drive their ambitious growth plans.

M&M earlier secured an order for setting up an 8 MTPA (million tonne per annum) Pellet Plant from a leading steel producer in India. The scope of work includes engineering, manufacturing, supply, construction & installation in collaboration with reputed technology providers.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

KIMS edges higher after signing O&M deal with Splendid Hospitals

FMCG shares fall

Financials stocks edge lower

Biocon Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Indices trade small losses; metal shares shine; VIX slides 2.83%

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 2:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story