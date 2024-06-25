Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Intellect inks 7-year deal with Vancity, Canada

Intellect inks 7-year deal with Vancity, Canada

Image
Last Updated : Jun 25 2024 | 1:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

For delivering digital transformation

Intellect Design Arena announced a pioneering partnership with Vancity, Canada's largest community credit union. This seven-year deal will see Vancity harnessing Intellectfs Digital Engagement Platform (DEP) for Retail & SME digital experience alongside Contextual Banking Experience (CBX) for Commercial digital experience.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

With over 570,000 members and $35.5 billion in assets under administration, Vancity is set to redefine the digital landscape for its Retail, SME and Commercial members through this collaboration. The transformation will span engagement across Onboarding, Account Services (Current & Savings Accounts), Payments & Transfers, Cards, Digital Lending and Back Office. The deployment of DEP and CBX will be facilitated on a fully managed cloud platform, highlighting a strategic move towards scalable and secure digital member experiences.

Composed with eMACH.ai, DEP & CBX together will enable Vancity to:

Offer comprehensive banking & lifestyle services including retail onboarding in minutes and SME onboarding in a day, personal financial management and social banking

Utilise a comprehensive set of user journeys or curate new ones from scratch in a codeless manner to meet the evolving needs of retail and SME members.

Provide complete visibility of member portfolios through intelligent dashboards and insights

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Intellect completes implementation of DTB platform for Jordan Kuwait Bank

Intellect Design Arena appoints Rajesh Mehta to its Growth Advisory Board

Intellect Design Arena launches Canada eMACH.ai Cloud for Banks and Credit Unions

Intellect Design Arena drops after Q4 PAT slides 7% YoY to Rs 85 cr

Volumes spurt at Intellect Design Arena Ltd counter

Speculative Net Longs In US Dollar Index Surge To 6-Month High

Volumes spurt at Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd counter

Allcargo Gati launches QIP; floor price at Rs 106.07 /share

US Shares End Mixed; Crucial US Data Awaited

RBI appoints Arun Kumar Singh as an additional director of Bandhan Bank

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 25 2024 | 10:58 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story