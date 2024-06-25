Intellect inks 7-year deal with Vancity, Canada

For delivering digital transformation

Intellect Design Arena announced a pioneering partnership with Vancity, Canada's largest community credit union. This seven-year deal will see Vancity harnessing Intellectfs Digital Engagement Platform (DEP) for Retail & SME digital experience alongside Contextual Banking Experience (CBX) for Commercial digital experience.

With over 570,000 members and $35.5 billion in assets under administration, Vancity is set to redefine the digital landscape for its Retail, SME and Commercial members through this collaboration. The transformation will span engagement across Onboarding, Account Services (Current & Savings Accounts), Payments & Transfers, Cards, Digital Lending and Back Office. The deployment of DEP and CBX will be facilitated on a fully managed cloud platform, highlighting a strategic move towards scalable and secure digital member experiences.

Composed with eMACH.ai, DEP & CBX together will enable Vancity to:

Offer comprehensive banking & lifestyle services including retail onboarding in minutes and SME onboarding in a day, personal financial management and social banking

Utilise a comprehensive set of user journeys or curate new ones from scratch in a codeless manner to meet the evolving needs of retail and SME members.

Provide complete visibility of member portfolios through intelligent dashboards and insights

