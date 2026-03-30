Intellect secures contract from India leading e-commerce giants

To transform its financial operations using Intellect's Purple Fabric Accounts Payable

Intellect Design Arena announced that one of India's Leading E-commerce Giants, serving a registered user base of more than 500 million, has selected Purple Fabric Accounts Payable to transform financial operations and streamline workflows across its extensive network of sellers and partners.

As the enterprise continues to scale its operations, it operates at a magnitude defined by a marketplace offering over 150 million products across 75+ categories. Today, the platform supports a seller ecosystem of nearly 1.5 million merchants and partners, with industry estimates placing GMV in excess of Rs. 1.5 lakh crore. With over 7 million shipments processed in a single day, the e-commerce entity operates in a high-volume environment, making complex vendor reconciliations and payments a significant operational challenge. At this scale, even marginal inefficiencies can impact financial outcomes, seller experience, and overall ecosystem trust.

Purple Fabric Accounts Payable addresses these challenges by eliminating manual bottlenecks, strengthening compliance, and delivering cost efficiencies at enterprise scale. Built on First Principles Thinking and powered by Open Business Impact AI, the platform enables a shift from task-based automation to autonomous, decision-led financial operations, allowing enterprises to manage complexity, scale, and financial control in real time. Debanjan Kumar, CEO, Intellect Digital Technology for Commerce (iDTC), Intellect Design Arena, said, Accounts Payable is no longer a back-office function. It is becoming a critical lever for financial control, working capital efficiency, and ecosystem trust in high-scale digital commerce. For one of India's leading e-commerce giants, this means the ability to operate with greater speed, precision, and financial discipline, strengthening its competitive edge in a rapidly evolving market. With Purple Fabric Accounts Payable, we are enabling enterprises to embed intelligence directly into financial decisioning, creating systems that continuously learn, adapt, and optimise. This marks a shift from managing processes to orchestrating outcomes, where finance becomes proactive, predictive, and integral to business growth.