Interarch inaugurates its 5th PEB manufacturing plant

Interarch Building Products announced that the Company has inaugurated its fifth PEB manufacturing plant (4 fully integrated unit) in Attivaram Village, District Nellore in the State of Andhra Pradesh. This manufacturing facility is equipped with the latest technology and has capabilities to manufacture Pre-engineered steel (PEB) structures and pre-engineered metal roofing and cladding systems. This plant will contribute significantly to the region's industrial growth.

The Company inaugurated Phase 1 of the plant, which covers 4 acres of the plot and has been built at an investment of Rs 40 crore (including cost of land). The investment for phase 1 has been funded by internal accruals and will increase Interarch's installed capacity by 20,000 MT per annum. This unit has generated new job opportunities for approx. 250 people, boosting the local economy.