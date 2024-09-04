Havells commences cable production at new unit in Karnataka

Havells India said that it has started commercial production of cable at the company's new facility at Vasanthnarasapura Industrial Area, Tumakuru in the state of Karnataka.

The fast moving electrical goods maker further stated that in order to cater to the potential demand for cables, the company has decided to further expand its cable manufacturing capacity in the same facility at Tumakuru, from existing 3,48,000 Kms per annum to 4,62,600 Kms per annum, with an additional investment of around Rs 450 crore.

This investment is primarily towards augmentation of our capacity for higher size cables. The production through expansion at Tumakuru is expected to commence by September 2026. The entire investment will be funded through internal accruals.