Sanofi India Ltd up for fifth session

Sanofi India Ltd is quoting at Rs 7265.05, up 1.86% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 2.45% in last one year as compared to a 28.41% spurt in NIFTY and a 51.55% spurt in the Nifty Pharma. Sanofi India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.57% on the day, quoting at 25136.35. The Sensex is at 82165.57, down 0.47%. Sanofi India Ltd has risen around 13.34% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Sanofi India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.86% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23014.3, up 0.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 27179 shares today, compared to the daily average of 18790 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 33.42 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

