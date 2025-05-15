International Conveyors consolidated net profit rises 114.66% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 110.32% to Rs 54.60 croreNet profit of International Conveyors rose 114.66% to Rs 13.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 110.32% to Rs 54.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 46.99% to Rs 91.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 62.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.38% to Rs 151.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 133.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
