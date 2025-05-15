Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Capital India Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.59 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Capital India Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.59 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 16.83% to Rs 138.61 crore

Net loss of Capital India Finance reported to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 16.83% to Rs 138.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 166.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 86.70% to Rs 1.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.95% to Rs 611.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 678.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales138.61166.66 -17 611.44678.98 -10 OPM %22.3016.43 -20.5417.33 - PBDT5.025.05 -1 23.0421.15 9 PBT-2.91-2.21 -32 -8.89-9.02 1 NP-0.590.82 PL 1.5511.65 -87

First Published: May 15 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

