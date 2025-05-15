Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Polychem consolidated net profit declines 61.70% in the March 2025 quarter

Polychem consolidated net profit declines 61.70% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 29.48% to Rs 10.31 crore

Net profit of Polychem declined 61.70% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 29.48% to Rs 10.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 60.69% to Rs 2.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 22.39% to Rs 40.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 52.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales10.3114.62 -29 40.8352.61 -22 OPM %8.6317.92 -9.0616.63 - PBDT1.493.16 -53 5.8110.57 -45 PBT1.212.90 -58 4.799.55 -50 NP0.902.35 -62 2.837.20 -61

First Published: May 15 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

