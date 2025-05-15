Polychem consolidated net profit declines 61.70% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 29.48% to Rs 10.31 crore

Net profit of Polychem declined 61.70% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 29.48% to Rs 10.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 60.69% to Rs 2.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 22.39% to Rs 40.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 52.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

10.3114.6240.8352.618.6317.929.0616.631.493.165.8110.571.212.904.799.550.902.352.837.20

