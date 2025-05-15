Tata Power Company consolidated net profit rises 16.49% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.88% to Rs 17095.88 crore

Net profit of Tata Power Company rose 16.49% to Rs 1042.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 895.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.88% to Rs 17095.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15846.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.43% to Rs 3971.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3696.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.56% to Rs 65478.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 61448.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

