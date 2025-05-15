Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chemcon Speciality Chemicals standalone net profit rises 36.21% in the March 2025 quarter

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals standalone net profit rises 36.21% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 7.89% to Rs 54.89 crore

Net profit of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals rose 36.21% to Rs 3.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.89% to Rs 54.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 59.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.41% to Rs 24.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 22.35% to Rs 207.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 267.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales54.8959.59 -8 207.40267.09 -22 OPM %10.557.33 -15.8410.06 - PBDT8.136.66 22 43.6636.56 19 PBT5.404.15 30 33.1526.25 26 NP3.952.90 36 24.4519.19 27

First Published: May 15 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

