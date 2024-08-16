International Conveyors consolidated net profit rises 125.87% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.32% to Rs 40.39 croreNet profit of International Conveyors rose 125.87% to Rs 31.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 5.32% to Rs 40.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 42.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales40.3942.66 -5 OPM %14.0114.16 -PBDT45.2918.20 149 PBT44.8617.73 153 NP31.8714.11 126
