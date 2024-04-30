Home / Markets / Capital Market News / International Travel House standalone net profit declines 60.73% in the March 2024 quarter

International Travel House standalone net profit declines 60.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 7:50 PM IST
Sales rise 16.41% to Rs 58.66 crore

Net profit of International Travel House declined 60.73% to Rs 6.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.41% to Rs 58.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 50.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.75% to Rs 22.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.08% to Rs 217.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 184.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales58.6650.39 16 217.33184.05 18 OPM %14.8813.42 -15.6211.67 - PBDT10.207.47 37 37.8124.30 56 PBT8.335.54 50 30.4418.32 66 NP6.1315.61 -61 22.5028.39 -21

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 3:51 PM IST

