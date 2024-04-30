International Travel House standalone net profit declines 60.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.41% to Rs 58.66 crore

Net profit of International Travel House declined 60.73% to Rs 6.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.41% to Rs 58.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 50.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.75% to Rs 22.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.08% to Rs 217.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 184.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

58.6650.39217.33184.0514.8813.4215.6211.6710.207.4737.8124.308.335.5430.4418.326.1315.6122.5028.39

