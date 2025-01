International Travel House standalone net profit rises 8.91% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.51% to Rs 58.27 crore

Net profit of International Travel House rose 8.91% to Rs 5.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 8.51% to Rs 58.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 53.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.58.2753.7012.9714.108.998.537.286.655.384.94

