Artson standalone net profit rises 1202.04% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 42.99% to Rs 17.81 crore

Net profit of Artson rose 1202.04% to Rs 6.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 42.99% to Rs 17.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 31.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.17.8131.24-40.6511.309.441.148.860.456.380.49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News