Oberoi Realty consolidated net profit rises 71.70% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 33.92% to Rs 1411.08 crore

Net profit of Oberoi Realty rose 71.70% to Rs 618.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 360.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 33.92% to Rs 1411.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1053.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1411.081053.6460.6748.34833.53490.70810.28479.33618.38360.15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News