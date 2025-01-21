Jammu and Kashmir Bank consolidated net profit rises 25.03% in the December 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 11.40% to Rs 3209.67 crore

Net profit of Jammu and Kashmir Bank rose 25.03% to Rs 528.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 422.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income rose 11.40% to Rs 3209.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2881.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.3209.672881.2068.9768.56758.46560.86758.46560.86528.60422.77

