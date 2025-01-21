Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Jammu and Kashmir Bank consolidated net profit rises 25.03% in the December 2024 quarter

Jan 21 2025
Total Operating Income rise 11.40% to Rs 3209.67 crore

Net profit of Jammu and Kashmir Bank rose 25.03% to Rs 528.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 422.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income rose 11.40% to Rs 3209.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2881.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income3209.672881.20 11 OPM %68.9768.56 -PBDT758.46560.86 35 PBT758.46560.86 35 NP528.60422.77 25

Jan 21 2025

