Sandesh consolidated net profit rises 14.95% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.82% to Rs 73.33 crore

Net profit of Sandesh rose 14.95% to Rs 58.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 50.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.82% to Rs 73.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 68.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

