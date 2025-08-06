CCL Products (India) consolidated net profit rises 1.37% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 36.51% to Rs 1055.64 crore

Net profit of CCL Products (India) rose 1.37% to Rs 72.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 71.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 36.51% to Rs 1055.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 773.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1055.64773.2915.0616.85127.74110.2094.1987.1872.4571.47

