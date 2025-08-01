PDS consolidated net profit declines 34.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.44% to Rs 2999.42 crore

Net profit of PDS declined 34.72% to Rs 12.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 19.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 14.44% to Rs 2999.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2621.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

