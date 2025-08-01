Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PDS consolidated net profit declines 34.72% in the June 2025 quarter

PDS consolidated net profit declines 34.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales rise 14.44% to Rs 2999.42 crore

Net profit of PDS declined 34.72% to Rs 12.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 19.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 14.44% to Rs 2999.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2621.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2999.422621.06 14 OPM %1.692.77 -PBDT56.8259.07 -4 PBT26.8935.76 -25 NP12.9919.90 -35

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 7:29 AM IST

