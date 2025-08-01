COSYN reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 79.30% to Rs 0.71 crore

Net profit of COSYN remain constant at Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 79.30% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.713.4345.076.410.250.180.040.050.040.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News