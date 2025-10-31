Inventurus Knowledge Solutions consolidated net profit rises 59.93% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.52% to Rs 781.09 crore

Net profit of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions rose 59.93% to Rs 180.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 113.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 21.52% to Rs 781.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 642.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.781.09642.7834.6129.42257.85172.03227.71143.70180.72113.00

