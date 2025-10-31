Alldigi Tech consolidated net profit rises 45.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.17% to Rs 147.42 crore

Net profit of Alldigi Tech rose 45.14% to Rs 17.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.17% to Rs 147.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 131.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.147.42131.4324.4423.4535.8329.5320.9919.4117.6212.14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News