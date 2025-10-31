Indegene consolidated net profit rises 11.34% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.09% to Rs 804.20 crore

Net profit of Indegene rose 11.34% to Rs 102.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 91.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.09% to Rs 804.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 686.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.804.20686.8017.4818.36156.50143.50133.10124.10102.1091.70

