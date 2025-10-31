United Spirits consolidated net profit rises 36.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.57% to Rs 3173.00 crore

Net profit of United Spirits rose 36.07% to Rs 464.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 341.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.57% to Rs 3173.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2844.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

