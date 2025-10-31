Share India Securities standalone net profit declines 24.87% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 27.56% to Rs 265.20 crore

Net profit of Share India Securities declined 24.87% to Rs 73.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 97.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 27.56% to Rs 265.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 366.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.265.20366.1046.5639.38102.07131.7598.73128.7573.3497.62

