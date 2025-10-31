Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Share India Securities standalone net profit declines 24.87% in the September 2025 quarter

Share India Securities standalone net profit declines 24.87% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales decline 27.56% to Rs 265.20 crore

Net profit of Share India Securities declined 24.87% to Rs 73.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 97.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 27.56% to Rs 265.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 366.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales265.20366.10 -28 OPM %46.5639.38 -PBDT102.07131.75 -23 PBT98.73128.75 -23 NP73.3497.62 -25

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

