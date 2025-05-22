South West Pinnacle Exploration standalone net profit rises 307.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 64.02% to Rs 73.81 crore

Net profit of South West Pinnacle Exploration rose 307.14% to Rs 9.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 64.02% to Rs 73.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 45.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 109.46% to Rs 14.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 34.40% to Rs 179.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 133.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

73.8145.00179.19133.3321.1617.4018.6318.4414.195.9129.3818.5112.013.2719.789.739.122.2414.837.08

