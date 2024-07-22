IOB PAT rises 21% YoY to Rs 633 crore in Q1 FY25

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) reported 20.93% jump in net profit to Rs 632.81 crore on 21.53% rise in total income to Rs 7,568 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24. Operating profit stood at Rs 1,675.86 crore in June 2024 quarter, up 24.57% from Rs 1,345.32 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. Operating profit stood at Rs 1,675.86 crore in June 2024 quarter, up 24.57% from Rs 1,345.32 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. Profit before tax climbed 45.45% year on year (YoY) to Rs 737.99 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Net interest income rose 5.08% to Rs 2,441 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 2,323 crore in the corresponding period last year. Net interest margin (NIM) reduced to 3.06% in Q1 FY25 as compared to 3.21% registered in the same period a year ago.

On asset quality front, the bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined 51.22% to Rs 6,649 crore as on 30 June 2024 as against Rs 13,629 crore as on 30 June 2023.

The ratio of gross NPAs reduced to 2.89% as on 30 June 2024 as compared to 7.13% as on 30 June 2023. The ratio of net NPAs reduced to 0.51% as on 30 June 2024 from 1.44% as on 30 June 2023.

Provision coverage ratio improved to 96.96% as on 30 June 2024 as against 94.03% as on 30 June 2023.

More From This Section

Total deposits stood at Rs 2,98,681 crore (up 12.97% YoY) while advances came in at Rs 2,30,092 crore (up 20.30% YoY) as on 30 June 2024.

Total CASA rose 7.93% to Rs 1,25,947 crore as on 30 June 2024 as compared with Rs 1,16,694 crore as on 30 June 2023. CASA ratio reduced to 42.17% as on 30 June 2024 from 44.14% reported in the same period a year ago.

CRAR improved to 17.82% as on 30 June 2024 as against 16.56% as on 30 June 2023.

Indian Overseas Bank is engaged in the business of banking & financial services.

The scrip rose 0.48% to currently trade at Rs 64.72 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News