IOL Chemicals &amp; Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 57.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
Sales decline 14.18% to Rs 503.92 crore

Net profit of IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals declined 57.36% to Rs 27.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 64.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.18% to Rs 503.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 587.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.39% to Rs 134.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 139.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.80% to Rs 2132.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2217.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales503.92587.21 -14 2132.792217.11 -4 OPM %9.8316.23 -10.8110.18 - PBDT53.6399.15 -46 244.56234.81 4 PBT37.2087.04 -57 181.65188.65 -4 NP27.6264.78 -57 134.43139.14 -3

First Published: May 14 2024 | 6:47 PM IST

